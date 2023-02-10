10 februari 2023 06:57 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Police and justice

KPCN shocked over death of trainee officer Theodora in fatal traffice accident accident

6

Officer-in-training Jonathan Theodora lost his life in a fatal traffic accident. Photo: KPCN

KRALENDIJK – The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) announced in a press release on Thursday afternoon that it was with astonishment and dismay to have learned of the death of their colleague, police officer-in-training Jonathan Theodora.

Born in Bonaire on October 16, 1992, Jonathan started his police training on November 2, 2020 and would graduate with his class on March 10, 2023.

Driven and ready to assist

“We will always remember Jonathan as a passionate future officer, always ready to help others. We will miss his enthusiasm and zest for life. We wish his family every strength in coping with this great loss”, according to a statement by KPCN on Thursday evening. 

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English