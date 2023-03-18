KPCN’s Forensic Investigation Department Introduces Digital ID-Stand

KRALENDIJK – Forensic Investigation Department of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) has recently implemented an ID-stand for capturing biometric data, such as fingerprints and facial photos. Previously, fingerprints were taken using ink and paper, but now they are digitally scanned, with the quality of the prints being measured immediately. The ID-stand also takes standardized photos of suspects.

Capturing as much information as possible about suspects is essential for investigations. Using the ID-stand is more comfortable than using ink and paper, and it provides better quality prints. Additionally, processing the captured data into the investigation system is now fully automated, whereas previously it was done manually. The better quality fingerprints and photos also increase the chances of identifying evidence of a crime.

Furthermore, agents working in the Forensic Investigation Department wear slightly different shirts from other agents, with black stripes instead of yellow ones. The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force is now combating crime more efficiently by developing digitally.

