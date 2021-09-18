- 11Shares
Oranjestad- Currently there are renovations and improvements in progress at the Kruyff Court in St. Eustatius. Due to the work in progress, the Court will reopen on September 26th, 2021.
Earlier this year, new funds were made available for the improvement to the existing Cruyff Courts on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. As part of the improvements, the Cruyff Court in Saba recently received lights, so that the sport field can also be used at night.
The Johan Cruyff Foundation, named after world famous Dutch Soccer player Johan Cruijff, supports and develops sports activities for children in need anywhere in the world.
Also read:
- Former State Secretary Ank Bijleveld resigns as Minister of Defence
- Kruyff Court St. Eustatius temporarily closed for Renovations
- New Covid-19 related death on Bonaire
- Do you operate safely when using gas cylinders?
- Business sign for all Government Units St. Eustatius
- Bonaire signs MOU with Tugboat Operator Curaçao
- Saba’s Island Council visits Bonaire
- Twenty Organizations participate in Islanders at the Helm’s first stakeholder meeting
- Clyde van Putten: No more Closed-door IC Meetings
- Another person has been hospitalized
- Blues and Blues selected as new ferry operator between the islands
- Another person hospitalized for Covid-19 on Bonaire
- Web Honors Memory Of Marlies Van Der Kouwe† With Artwork
- Red Cross St. Maarten First Aid Virtual Kick-off Campaign a Success
- Civil Affairs is not open to the public today September 14, 2021