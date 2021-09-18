Kruyff Court St. Eustatius temporarily closed for Renovations













Oranjestad- Currently there are renovations and improvements in progress at the Kruyff Court in St. Eustatius. Due to the work in progress, the Court will reopen on September 26th, 2021.

Earlier this year, new funds were made available for the improvement to the existing Cruyff Courts on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. As part of the improvements, the Cruyff Court in Saba recently received lights, so that the sport field can also be used at night.

The Johan Cruyff Foundation, named after world famous Dutch Soccer player Johan Cruijff, supports and develops sports activities for children in need anywhere in the world.