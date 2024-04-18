St. Eustatius
Labour Department Statia Organizes Job Fair
18-04-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
ORANJESTAD – The department of labour will be hosting a job and career fair on Tuesday 30 April 2024.
The fair will involve business showcasing products of products and services. There will also be a panel discussion on education, shortages versus opportunities. Students, businesses and the public at large are encouraged to attend the job and career fair.
