St. Eustatius Labour Department Statia Organizes Job Fair

ORANJESTAD – The department of labour will be hosting a job and career fair on Tuesday 30 April 2024.

The fair will involve business showcasing products of products and services. There will also be a panel discussion on education, shortages versus opportunities. Students, businesses and the public at large are encouraged to attend the job and career fair.