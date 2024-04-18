St. Eustatius

Labour Department Statia Organizes Job Fair

Redactie
18-04-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD – The department of labour will be hosting a job and career fair on Tuesday 30 April 2024. 

The fair will involve business showcasing products of products and services. There will also be a panel discussion on education, shortages versus opportunities. Students, businesses and the public at large are encouraged to attend the job and career fair. 

Deel dit artikel

Meer News

Bekijk meer news