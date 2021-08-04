Landslide causes Emergency Closure of Slave Path on St. Eustatius

- 178Shares
Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- A landslide of the adjacent cliff, has caused the emergency closure of the so-called Slave path on St. Eustatius.
Government has communicated that all access to the Slave Path have been closed off. Government also warns that anyone entering the Slave Path, in spite of the official closure, will do so at their own risk. Government also warns that this will be considered trespassing.
Government promises to keep residents abreast of developments with this issue.
