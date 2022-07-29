Laptops and electronic gadgets often targeted by burglars in break-ins Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Computer equipment and electronic gadgets, brought by tourists on their vacation turn out to be a grateful prey for the thieves breaking in at various tourist accommodations on the island.

An overview provided by the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) of various burglaries on the island shows that quite often a considerable amount of equipment is seized during a single burglary.

During two burglaries last weekend, it was also good again. On Sunday 25 July, a report was made of a burglary at a tourist accommodation in Sabadeco. There were, among other things, two burgundy-coloured laptops from the Microsoft brand, model Surface Pro, a black camera bag containing a camera and three lenses from the Nikon brand, headphones from the Bowers & Wilkin brand, a gold bracelet and watch and a jewellery box. .

On the same day, a report was made of a burglary at a tourist accommodation in Punt Vierkant. An iPad pro laptop, a Macbook Pro laptop, an HP laptop, various branded clothing and shoes, jewelry and three Louis Vuitton bags were taken here.