Last Bario Festival of 2023 in Nort’i Saliña

KRALENDIJK – The final edition of the Bario Festival, a beloved cultural event in Bonaire, is organized by Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Fundashon Nawati. This special edition will take place on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in the Nort’i Saliña neighborhood from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM. Admission to the festival, which is rich with music and local culinary specialties, is free.

The event at the sports field near Sentro di Bario Nort’i Saliña promises to be an unforgettable experience with performances by local music groups such as Grupo Krioyo Kunuku Boyz, Gaitas los Cañonasos, and Equal Right and Justice. In addition to musical acts, the festival will be enriched by performances from a Maskarada group and DJ Toad, contributing to the unique atmosphere of the event. Visitors can enjoy a variety of local dishes available at various stands.

TCB and Fundashon Nawati invite both residents of Bonaire and visitors to attend the festival. Known for its vibrant music and local cuisine, the Bario Festival provides a perfect opportunity to experience the unique culture of Bonaire.