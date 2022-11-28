Last ‘Bario Festival’ of the year will be in Rincon again

KRALENDIJK- Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing the third and last Bario Festival of this year together with Plataforma Rincon. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022 between six in the evening and midnight.

During the bario festival, the music groups Rítmiko Timon, Grupo Kariño, Grupo di Tambú Sababa and Jom Gaiteros will be present to enliven the evening. Fenty Music and DJ Geffy will also be heard. In addition, there is of course also the necessary food and drink available.

The TCB cordially invites everyone to come to Rincon on December 10th for the festival that will take place in the Antonio Trinidad Stadium.