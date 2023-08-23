Last chance for artists to register as vendors on Bonaire Day

KRALENDIJK – With Bonaire Day 2023 on the horizon, the Dia di Boneiru Committee is calling on artists to participate. While most vendor spots have already been allocated, there are still a few openings available for art-related stands.

If you wish to take part in Bonaire Day 2023, you still have the opportunity to register yourself until August 30, 2023. Visit the official website and complete the registration form at: https://bonairegov.com/formulier-inschrijving-standhouders-bonairedag.

Bonaire Day, which celebrates the rich culture, traditions, and diversity of Bonaire, will take place on September 6, 2023, at the parking lot of the Government Office(Bestuurskantoor).