Last Taste of Bonaire Event of the Year on September 30th

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, September 30th, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM, the final Taste of Bonaire event of the year will take place at Wilhelminaplein. The theme is ‘Tourism.’

The evening program promises a blend of live music and local talents, as well as a delectable selection of local and international dishes. Rítmiko Timon Krioyo and TES A FESA will brighten up the evening with their musical performances.

Brass Band The Boyz will put on a spectacular show, followed by a DJ Kiart performance. Additionally, during the evening, prizes will be awarded to the winners of a recently held scavenger hunt.

