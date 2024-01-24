LATAM airlines increases Aruba flights

ORANJESTAD- Aruba Airport and the Aruba Tourism Authority (A.T.A.) say to be delighted about the news that LATAM Airlines has decided to increase the frequency of its recently launched direct service between Lima and Aruba (LIM-AUA).

According to the organizations, this marks a significant step towards strengthening connectivity between these two t destinations, catering to the growing demand for travel to and from Aruba.

Starting July, LATAM Airlines will boost its LIM-AUA flights from 3 weekly to 4 weekly, introducing an additional Monday service to the airline’s current Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday operations. According to Aruba Airport and A.T.A. the decision to expand services comes in response to the growing demand for travel on the route between Lima and Oranjestad.