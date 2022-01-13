Leader of one-person party suspected of online threats













KRALENDIJK Party leader Suzanne Thodé, of the one-woman party List Suzy Thodé, seems to be one of the main suspects behind insulting statements and even death threats on various social media.

The Public Prosecutor’s office has been investigating the group that often placed incendiary texts under the name Wim Huizen and some time ago even made death threats against, among others, Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna and MPB Party leader Elvis Tjin Asjoe.

Although Thodé conducted a fairly anti-Dutch campaign with her list, numbered 8, she previously denied being anti-Dutch. She did, however, argue in favor of holding a new referendum on the political structure of the island.

Suspicions

Although there were various suspicions about the identity of the group, the arrest of Thodé on Tuesday came as a surprise to many. If the allegations turns out to be justified, Thodé has placed herself completely out of politics, and seems to have no chance whatsoever in the next elections. In the 2019 general elections Thodé only got 44 votes with her list in the 2019 elections, putting hardly any weight on the political scale of the island.

Insiders point out that more arrests are likely to follow.