Leading up to Pride celebration: Governor Oleana calls for mutual respect and tolerance

KRALENDIJK – Island Governor Reynold Oleana is urging residents to show mutual respect and tolerance in the lead-up to the first Pride event on Bonaire.

“The Pride celebration taking place on the island for the first time this week aims to raise awareness and celebrate diversity. A harmonious society is of great importance to us. This goes hand in hand with having respect for one another,” said Oleana.

Oleana made his comments in response to an incident where the Bonaire flag on the roundabout at Kaya International was replaced with a rainbow flag, although it is unclear who is responsible for this action.

Values

“As Governor, I also want to call upon citizens to not only respect each other, but also show understanding for the values of our community. For example, by refraining from publicly provocative behavior. Let’s respect each other’s differences so that we can be seen as the modest and peaceful Bonaire that people love,” said Oleana.