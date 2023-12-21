Legal Desk also for Caribbean Netherlands

THE HAGUE- Caribbean Netherlands will soon have a Legal Desk, providing residents of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba with access to legal assistance and advice by 2024.

Minister Franc Weerwind for Legal Protection is establishing this Legal Desk to create easily accessible legal support and assistance in Caribbean Netherlands, where such a service is currently lacking.

The desk will consist of physically accessible locations, with support from the Legal Desk in European Netherlands when necessary.

Goal

The goal of the Legal Desk is to provide residents with reliable information, understandable legal advice, and assistance in understanding and enforcing their rights. The Legal Desk in Caribbean Netherlands will also offer services for reporting discrimination and legal assistance for unequal treatment, with no income limit for all residents.