Letter Confirms: Statia also wants minimum wage increase

ORANJESTAD- With the support of the Central Dialogue and the input of the Island Council of St. Eustatius, the public and private sector propose an initial increase of the statutory minimum wage of 10%, excluding the fixed inflation rate.
However, all parties involved are of the opinion that the increase should be part of what is referred to as an ‘integrated approach’ to Poverty Reduction. The proposal was included in a letter that was sent by Government Commissioner Alida Francis to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment dated October 21st, 2021.
Involved
In addition, the Ministry is also requested to involve St. Eustatius (as well as Saba and Bonaire) in the upcoming debate about the determination of the island’s minimum wage and its affiliated system of benefits.
