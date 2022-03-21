THE BOTTOM – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States of America has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice for Saba, indicating a low level of Covid-19 on Saba.

Saba was at a level 3 which indicated that persons travelling had to take extra precaution. As a result of these level 3 advisory, some travelers avoided travel to certain destinations. The Saba Tourism Bureau called the new level-1 status great news as this will certainly help to attract more visitors to the island.

Since February 2022, Saba has been making significant changes to its Covid-19 measures based on the island’s high vaccination and booster rate and the dominant circulating Omicron strain of Covid-19. Although the omicron variant is highly transmissible, the hospitalization rate is lower, especially amongst the vaccinated and boostered.

Effective Wednesday, March 23, 2022, there will be no more test requirements for persons traveling from St. Eustatius to Saba. Travelers must have had no travel history in the last 5 days. All entry requirement updates can be found on: https://www.sabatourism.com/travel-requirements.