St. Eustatius Lifeless body found on St. Eustatius 11-06-2024

ORANJESTAD – According to information from KPCN, on Saturday, the 8th of June, around 8:30 AM, the central control room received a report of an unresponsive person at a business on Korthals road.

When the patrol arrived, ambulance personnel performed CPR on the victim. A little later, the ambulance personnel stopped CPR. The coroner noted the death of a 46-year-old woman with initials N.A.B. born on the 23rd of February 1978 in Jamaica.

The lifeless body was seized for further investigation, however preliminary examination revealed that there were no indications of a crime.

Shock

Many on St. Eustatius reacted with shock and disbelief on the news, as it concerns a relatively young person in the blossom of her life.

The BES-Reporter extends sincerely condolences to family, friends and loved ones of the deceased.