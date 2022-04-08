Lights at public sport facilities Bonaire will stay off during upcoming holidays

KRALENDIJK – Indebon will not switch on the lights at the various sports facilities on the island around the holidays
The lights will be off from April 15 to 18, 2022, from April 27 to 30, 2022 and also on May 1 and 2, 2022.
Sports department Indebon is in charge of turning on the lights at sports facilities for those who want to practice their sport in the evening. From May 3, 2022, the lights will be turned on again as usual.
