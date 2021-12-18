- 12Shares
KRALENDIJK- Lionfish hunters last week removed a total of 302 lionfish in a three-hour during the competition.
The yearly lionfish hunt organized by STINAPA was held at the Karpata Marine Reserve on the 11th of December. The first place in the competition goes to Private Divers with the biggest amount of fish caught: a total of 74 fish. The second place went to Licence to Kill, with a total of 68 fish caught. The smallest lionfish was called by Private Divers, with a fish measuring just 14 centimetres. The second place went to Kiloknallers with a fish measuring 14.5 centimeter.
Stinapa thanks Kiloknallers, Radlova, License to Kill, De Pensionados, and Private Divers for their help in keeping Bonaire’s reef safe.
Also read:
- CDB wants to alleviate youth unemployment in Haiti through entrepreneurship
- St. Eustatius Removes 400 Car Wrecks
- Tourism Corporation Bonaire and Local Championship winning Windsurfers join forces to promote Bonaire
- New housing options Saba |Advertisement
- Lionfish derby 2021 yields 302 fishes caught
- Elderly man attacked and wounded by dogs in Lagoen Hill
- 9 people from Bonaire in the hospital because of Covid-19
- Register your child for primary education on Bonaire
- Using fireworks safely
- Viewpoint on Gotomeer cleared of vegetation
- Former Governor Frits Goedgedrag says goodbye to Council of State
- Police CN launches new website
- Corona infections Bonaire decrease 21% in one week time
- Doctor Mercuur temporarily replaces doctor Loes Jaspers at Public Health
- Air Belgium returns to Curaçao