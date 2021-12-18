Lionfish derby 2021 yields 302 fishes caught













One of the volunteers with a very big Lionfish. Photos Lorenzo Mittiga

KRALENDIJK- Lionfish hunters last week removed a total of 302 lionfish in a three-hour during the competition.

The yearly lionfish hunt organized by STINAPA was held at the Karpata Marine Reserve on the 11th of December. The first place in the competition goes to Private Divers with the biggest amount of fish caught: a total of 74 fish. The second place went to Licence to Kill, with a total of 68 fish caught. The smallest lionfish was called by Private Divers, with a fish measuring just 14 centimetres. The second place went to Kiloknallers with a fish measuring 14.5 centimeter.

Stinapa thanks Kiloknallers, Radlova, License to Kill, De Pensionados, and Private Divers for their help in keeping Bonaire’s reef safe.