List Sneek hires Sjahairah Fleming for Fraction Support

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Sjahairah Fleming has been appointed by independent island council member Koos Seek of the List Sneek as faction support staff.

The appointment became possible after a recent amendment of the Ordinance for faction support for the factions in the Island Council of St. Eustatius. Through the amendment, Budget has now become available for the various factions in the island council to hire faction support staff as well as to cover other expenses related to the faction.







Tasks

Fleming, among others, will be tasked with assistance when it comes to preparation of concept proposals, motions, and amendments, contacts with the media and stakeholders and the organizing of field trips and meetings with constituents.

According to Sneek, Sjahira Fleming is a young and energetic person and well known in the Statia community. “She ran on the slate if the Democratic Party in the last island council elections in October 2020. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an associate in criminal justice, works presently part time as a teacher at the New Challenge Foundation and is the owner of a Spa on the island. In her free time, she performs as a singer and calypsonian”, said Sneek.