Local captain arrested with a staggering 218 kilograms of cocaine on board

WILLEMSTAD – On Tuesday evening, the Maritime Operations Center of the Coast Guard (MOC) observed unusual navigation behaviour at sea.

This led to the deployment of a ‘Metal Shark’ and a helicopter. Upon arrival, it was determined that it was a ‘Yola’ boat, between Klein Curaçao and Curaçao. Upon return to the base, some fish were found.

During the investigation, several suspicious packages were discovered, containing over 218 kilograms of cocaine. The local captain of the vessel was arrested and, along with the packages, handed over to the Curaçao Police Force.

In the meantime, all packages have been destroyed. The involved boat has been seized.