Local museums gather at Mangazina di Rei

Redactie
18-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
Photo SKAL

Kralendijk – On May 18, 2024, International Museum Day will be celebrated worldwide, with this year’s theme being ‘Museum for Education and Research.’ On Bonaire, representatives from various local museums, partners, and invited guests will gather at Mangazina di Rei for a private meeting. During this event, they will give presentations to each other.

Servisio di Kultura, Arte i Literatura (SKAL) congratulates the management and staff of all local museums on this special day and thanks them for their valuable contribution to preserving local culture.

