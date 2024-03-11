Locally produced meat products gather steam on Saba
THE BOTTOM- Local veterinarian on Saba, Martin Hovius is proud of recent achievements when it comes to local meat production on Saba.
“We’ve had two busy months, but with appropriate pride, I can report that local (goat) meat production has commenced on Saba. With the help of many (volunteers, (local) hunters, and guides), we’ve managed to get the slaughterhouse, which has been here for some time, operational and create a flow of goats towards the slaughterhouse”, writes Hovius on his LinkedIn Page.
According to the local vet, with the assistance of Herman Terweele, a self-slaughtering wild butcher from the Netherlands, three local individuals were trained in processing meat into multiple products that have been successfully sold at the local market for several weeks now.
Saba hamburger
According to Hovius, the never-before-produced Saba hamburger, Marquez sausages, and various other meat products are now making their way to the local population and restaurants.
Meer News
-
Saba
Locally produced meat products gather steam on Saba
Locally produced meat products gather steam on Sab...
-
Advertisement
IND-CN Closed on Friday the 15th of March
IND-CN Closed on Friday the 15th of March
-
Politics
M21 foresees a more assertive stance from Bonaire in relation to the Netherlands
M21 foresees a more assertive stance from Bonaire ...
-
News
Former Central Bank of Barbados Governor advocates dollarization to safeguard against evaluation
Former Central Bank of Barbados Governor advocates...
-
Weather
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña and El Niño in 2023
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña ...
-
Bonaire
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fire Brigade History
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fi...
-
Airlift
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
Meer News
-
Saba
Locally produced meat products gather steam on Saba
Locally produced meat products gather steam on Sab...
-
Advertisement
IND-CN Closed on Friday the 15th of March
IND-CN Closed on Friday the 15th of March
-
Politics
M21 foresees a more assertive stance from Bonaire in relation to the Netherlands
M21 foresees a more assertive stance from Bonaire ...
-
News
Former Central Bank of Barbados Governor advocates dollarization to safeguard against evaluation
Former Central Bank of Barbados Governor advocates...
-
Weather
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña and El Niño in 2023
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña ...
-
Bonaire
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fire Brigade History
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fi...
-
Airlift
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
Meer Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fire Brigade History
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fi...
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
Meer Events
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
-
News
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in Bonaire
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in ...
-
News
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Media Marketplace
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Me...