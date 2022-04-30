30 April 2022 11:56 am

Long lines to obtain small gas cylinder on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- It is proving to be very difficult again for consumers on the island to obtain the small cylinders of cooking gas. 

Yesterday very long lines of cars could be seen, all waiting for a turn to hopefully take home a cylinder and not having to depend on eating out the whole long weekend. 

Consumers react frustrated to the lack of availability of the gas cylinders. In spite of many promises of Curoil over the years, problems with distribution of especially the 20 lbs cylinders have never been fully resolved. 

