Lots of diplomas handed out at Fundashon Mariadal

KRALENDIJK- Friday saw the handing out of diplomas at the Fundashon Mariadal (FMD) to participants to various levels of nurses training.

Director of FMD Dr Giovanni Frans was clearly pleased with the result achieved. “The result of your own efforts and hard work”, says Frans.

Careina Keller, Milanlly Ozoria, Raimeline Pop. Velery Reina, Juliana Saa Obregoni Elijah Piar were all handed their diploma for the position of assistant nurse.

Janique Manuel, Erica Simmons. Maybeline Sint Jago, Nefthely Soliana, Jholainy Tavarez, Gloria Thomas-Wanga, Maritsela Winklaar and Mariëlle-Wout graduated as registered nurse.

BIG

Finally, Chozan, Marchena, Audri Statie-Torres Santana i Merychen Trenidad-Dijkgoff all passed the training to become a nurse according under the Individual Healthcare Act (Wet op de Beroepen in de Individuele Gezondheidszorg).