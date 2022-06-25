25 juni 2022 08:23 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Healthcare Latest news

Lots of diplomas handed out at Fundashon Mariadal

9

FMD director dr. Giovanni Frans with some of the graduates. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- Friday saw the handing out of diplomas at the Fundashon Mariadal (FMD) to participants to various levels of nurses training. 

Director of FMD Dr Giovanni Frans was clearly pleased with the result achieved. “The result of your own efforts and hard work”, says Frans.

Careina Keller, Milanlly Ozoria, Raimeline Pop. Velery Reina, Juliana Saa Obregoni Elijah Piar were all handed their diploma for the position of assistant nurse.

Janique Manuel, Erica Simmons. Maybeline Sint Jago, Nefthely Soliana, Jholainy Tavarez, Gloria Thomas-Wanga, Maritsela Winklaar and Mariëlle-Wout graduated as registered nurse. 

BIG

Finally, Chozan, Marchena, Audri Statie-Torres Santana i Merychen Trenidad-Dijkgoff all passed the training to become a nurse according under the Individual Healthcare Act (Wet op de Beroepen in de Individuele Gezondheidszorg). 

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English
error: Content is protected !!