2 mei 2022 20:53 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Culture and Art Latest news

Lots of enthusiasm at Simadan in streets of Kralendijk

122

The Un simia bon planta group posing together in front of the Catholic Church in Kralendijk. Photo: Monalisa Domacassé.

KRALENDIJK- Residents and visitors who hadn’t had enough of the Dia di Rincon, on Sunday afternoon could enjoy the Simadan in Kralendijk, the traditional Simandan di Chana i Doei (Diaz).

The Simadan past in the the streets of Kralendijk from 3 PM in the afternoon, again with the music cars that also provided the music in Ricon on Saturday. As usual, the event brought a lot of people to their feet.

After the Simadan there was still music and dancing in the Parke Wilhelmina until eleven o’clock in the evening.

Labour Day

Because Labour Day, normally celebrated on May 1, falls on a Sunday this year, Monday May 2 is an official day off.

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

DutchEnglishFrenchSpanish
error: Content is protected !!