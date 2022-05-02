Lots of enthusiasm at Simadan in streets of Kralendijk

KRALENDIJK- Residents and visitors who hadn’t had enough of the Dia di Rincon, on Sunday afternoon could enjoy the Simadan in Kralendijk, the traditional Simandan di Chana i Doei (Diaz).

The Simadan past in the the streets of Kralendijk from 3 PM in the afternoon, again with the music cars that also provided the music in Ricon on Saturday. As usual, the event brought a lot of people to their feet.

After the Simadan there was still music and dancing in the Parke Wilhelmina until eleven o’clock in the evening.

Labour Day

Because Labour Day, normally celebrated on May 1, falls on a Sunday this year, Monday May 2 is an official day off.