Lots of enthusiasm for Color Your Walk Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – It was very busy on Sunday morning on the roads of Kralendijk, due to many participants in the Color Your Walk 2023.

The start of the walk was at Kaya Amsterdam and the finish was at Te Amo Beach. In the past, the activity was organized regularly. A new group on the island has now taken up the organization.

A few days ago, all tickets for the event were already sold out. A characteristic of the Colourwalk is that the participants sprinkle each other with colored powder. This sometimes involves such large quantities that the participants can hardly be recognized at the end of the event

