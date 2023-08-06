Lots of fun at Aquafest Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Despite announced stricter control by the authorities, participants at Aquafest had a blast on Saturday.

Aside from enjoying the water, being seen and standing out seems to be an important goal of the event. Participants try to outdo each other with the most colorful and original floats.

This year, necessary precautions were also taken, such as placing lines to keep boats at a distance. Governor Nolly Oleana expressed hopes beforehand that everyone would thoroughly enjoy themselves while also paying attention to the safety of all participants in the event.

The water fest undoubtedly resulted in some beautiful pictures.