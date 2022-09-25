Lots of tin damage in various collisions on Saturday

KRALENDIJK – According to a report from the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, there was a lot of damage to the eyes on Saturday in various collisions on the island.

In the afternoon there was already a serious collision between two cars on the Kaya Gobernador Debrot, in which two cars crashed into each other head-on. Despite the necessary damage to the eyes and partial blocking of the road, no injuries were reported in this collision.

At the beginning of the evening, however, a second accident followed on a Kaya Industria, in which a car collided with a Quad motor vehicle. The driver of the Quad was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Breathalyzer

The driver of the passenger car that collided with the Quad has been taken for a breathalyzer at the police station. He was immediately banned from driving.