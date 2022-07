KRALENDIJK- On Saturday evening, the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Fundashon Wega di Number Boneiru (FWNB) mobilized many people.

In addition to performances by various musical groups, various prizes were also raffled, including a Nissan SUV. It was won by Jose Brito.

Although it rained several times in the course of the evening, the crowd that had gathered for the event was not deterred.