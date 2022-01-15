- 4Shares
KRALENDIJK- The Fundashon Wega di Number Bonaire (FWNB) is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. According to director Anne Marie Mercera, the milestone will be celebrated in several ways.
The director lifted a corner of the veil on Friday evening about the activities that will be undertaken in the context of the anniversary. A car will also be raffled among participants in local lotteries.
Furthermore, this year the foundation will contribute to BonaireDoet and will organize a virtual cultural event.
Charity
The FWNB sponsors various charities on Bonaire, especially in the field of sports, with the proceeds it earns from the lotteries.
Also read:
- Measures for hospital visits to Bonaire tightened even further
- Lottery Foundation Bonaire celebrates 30th anniversary
- Saba Business Association strongly condemns Chamber of Commerce fee hike
- Also want to be a foster parent? |Advertisement
- St. Eustatius start with Garbage bin Inspections
- Five times more callers than usual at COVID call center Bonaire
- Bonaire relaxes COVID testing regime for travelers
- Leader of one-person party suspected of online threats
- James Granger opens new and bigger gym on Saba
- New Board Members appointed on Eutel’s Supervisory Board
- ABVO also wants to represent pensioners on Bonaire
- Few hospitalizations in Bonaire despite record number of active cases
- Traffic jam caused by people waiting for COVID test
- Bishop Thomas Schirrmacher visited Governor Rijna
- Washington Slagbaai Park hires first female rangers