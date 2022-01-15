Lottery Foundation Bonaire celebrates 30th anniversary













KRALENDIJK- The Fundashon Wega di Number Bonaire (FWNB) is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. According to director Anne Marie Mercera, the milestone will be celebrated in several ways.

The director lifted a corner of the veil on Friday evening about the activities that will be undertaken in the context of the anniversary. A car will also be raffled among participants in local lotteries.

Furthermore, this year the foundation will contribute to BonaireDoet and will organize a virtual cultural event.

Charity

The FWNB sponsors various charities on Bonaire, especially in the field of sports, with the proceeds it earns from the lotteries.