Lottery Foundation Bonaire Looking for New Board Members

KRALENDIJK – The Fundashon Wega di Number Bonaire (FWNB) is in search of new board members. This is evident from advertisements in various media by advisory firm Linkels & Partners, which is assisting FWNB with recruitment and selection.

The newly recruited members will replace board members who have reached the end of their term. Candidates should have at least a higher education level (HBO) and knowledge in areas such as Finance & Control, Commerce, Governance or Compliance.

Charitable goals

FWNB is the local gaming organization of Bonaire, established in 1992. The foundation sponsors various charitable goals, particularly those related to sports. The goals are sponsored with the proceeds generated from lottery sales.