RIONEGRO/ORANJESTAD – The Colombian Low Cost carrier, subsidiary of Panamanian COPA Airlines, started direct flights on Saturday between Medellin, in the province of Antiqoquia and Reina Beatrix Airport of Aruba.

The flights come in addition to an existing connection between Bogotá and Aruba, which Wingo has been operating for several years.

Schedule

The flights will be operated twice a week for the time being, namely on Wednesdays and Saturdays.