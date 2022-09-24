Low-income households on St. Eustatius will also get 1300 dollar subsidy to help combat soaring energy costs

ORANJESTAD- Just like was already communicated on both Bonaire and Saba, low-income households in Statia are also being offered support to shield them from soaring energy prices.

The Ministry of Social Welfare and Employment in the Netherlands has agreed a $1300 subsidy to help the most vulnerable Statian residents struggling with their electricity bills. The ministry package has been implemented by The Hague for all Dutch citizens.

“In recent months Statians have been clamouring for relief from spiralling electricity bills, which are a direct result of skyrocketing global fuel costs. These subsidies will go a long way towards helping our most vulnerable absorb the shock of these unsustainably high electricity bills,” says Government Commissioner Alida Francis. “We are pleased that the Netherlands has agreed to offer this support package to Statia.”

Details

The details of the framework to roll out the energy subsidy for qualified families, including the eligibility criteria and how and where to apply, are being finalized by the Directorate of Social Domain and the St. Eustatius Utilities Company (STUCO). Registration begins on 1 October.