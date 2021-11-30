Luciano opens second Ice Cream store on Bonaire













KRALENDIJK- The popular Luciano Ice Cream store in the center of Kralendijk will get a smaller branch shop in the Hato area on Bonaire.

Work to have the story ready before the busy Christmas season is in full swing. Proprietor Huub Groot says that it depends on ongoing rectruitment efforts if the new shop can indeed open before Christmas. “If not, it is going to be in January of 2022”, according to Groot.

The shop at the District Shopping mall will be quite a bit smaller than the one at the waterfront. “The menu will also be a bit shorter, with more focus on Icre Cream, coffee or cakes”, says Groot.

Big

De Luciano Ice Cream shops are part of a bigger Dutch Chain with a total of 14 stores in The Netherlands, and soon two units on Bonaire. The chain was founded by Ice Cream specialist, Luc Block. Currently Block is on the island to oversee the expansion. In the meantime, the equipment at the main store in town is also receiving an upgrade to offer more flavours at the same time.

The new store is very well located among several popular shops and right in front of the new Tui Time-to-Smile resort.