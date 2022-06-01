Luite Berkenbosch is new CEO for Bellafonte Hotel

KRALENDIJK- Luxury ocean front hotel Bellafont has appointed Luite Berkenbosch as its new CEO with effect from 1 June. According to the owners of the hotel, with the appointment of Berkenbosch, a skilled professional has been hired.

Berkenbosch has been director of a diving school and a large car rental company on Bonaire in recent years. Berkenbosch (46) is a professional manager with a lot of experience in financial administration, real estate knowledge and marketing. Berkenbosch is also vice-president of the Bonaire Hotel & Tourism Association and chairman of the Business Federation Bonaire.

The current General Manager Yordi Steenkamer and Operations Manager Carlijn Verf and their team will remain responsible for all operational tasks and the service to the guests.

Ambition

“The owners of The Bellafonte have the ambition to become the most luxury accommodation on Bonaire, with a 5-star feeling” says Berkenbosch about his new position. “That is a challenge that appeals to me and a process that I will be happy to lead in the coming years.”