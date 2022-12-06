Luxury Cruiser Sea Dream I to visit Statia

ORANJESTAD- Luxury vacation cruise line, Sea Dream I, will visit St. Eustatius this week. The company prides itself in giving guests the opportunity to experience new destinations. Their mission is to “provide a casual yachting experience that exceeds guests’ expectations as they explore the world’s most amazing destinations.

The ship with 122 guests and 96 crew members will be arriving on Statia on December 10th. Sea Dream will be greeted by Statia genuine hospitality at 8:00 am with a small presentation and token of appreciation by members of the Aloi dancers.

Guests will then embark on a few hours of fun adventures – tours, hiking, diving and snorkeling are all part of the process. The street of Fort Oranje Straat will be temporarily closed off from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday Decmber 10th. This to allow locals and the guest to mix and mingle and to enjoy artifact/souvenirs etc, provided by local vendors and stakeholders, food will be on sale at the event. Not to mention the numerous activities and entertainment organized for that day such as The Mega D youth group, the Daughters of the King –DOTK and the Aloi Dancers for the pleasure of guests and the entire Statian community. The vessel will depart at 3:00 pm.

First ship

This is the first ship to visit Statia since the pandemic and the island is very pleased with the call of the vessel. “With more calls to our port from the Seadream fleet, Statia can market itself as a port of call for small luxury yachting and cruise vessels”, says Maya Pand. She is the Product Development manager at the St. Eustatius Tourism Development Foundation.