News
LVV delivers 240 kilograms of vegetables to charities
2024-03-22 - 0 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- On Thursday, the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries (LVV) once again delivered a substantial amount of vegetables to two charities on the island.
LVV delivered a total of about 140 kilograms to the food bank ADRA Food Pantry and another 100 kilograms to the Krusada Foundation.
Both organizations were very pleased with LVV’s initiative.
Meer News
-
Sports
Kickoff of the second annual sports week in Bonaire
Kickoff of the second annual sports week in Bonair...
-
News
LVV delivers 240 kilograms of vegetables to charities
LVV delivers 240 kilograms of vegetables to charit...
-
Saba
Francine Zagers new Regulatory Advisor at Saba Electric
Francine Zagers new Regulatory Advisor at Saba Ele...
-
Sint Maarten
Government of Sint Maarten reportedly wants to sell shares in WINAIR
Government of Sint Maarten reportedly wants to sel...
-
Traffic
Road users St. Eustatius face stricter traffic norms
Road users St. Eustatius face stricter traffic nor...
-
Caribbean
Dutch Foreign Affairs calls on Dutch nationals and Dutch Caribbean residents in Haiti to register themselves
Dutch Foreign Affairs calls on Dutch nationals and...
-
Banking and Finance
MCB director Chiu Carpriles to pass the baton to successor
MCB director Chiu Carpriles to pass the baton to s...
-
Bonaire
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation into theft of E-bikes and Scooters
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation i...
Meer News
-
Sports
Kickoff of the second annual sports week in Bonaire
Kickoff of the second annual sports week in Bonair...
-
News
LVV delivers 240 kilograms of vegetables to charities
LVV delivers 240 kilograms of vegetables to charit...
-
Saba
Francine Zagers new Regulatory Advisor at Saba Electric
Francine Zagers new Regulatory Advisor at Saba Ele...
-
Sint Maarten
Government of Sint Maarten reportedly wants to sell shares in WINAIR
Government of Sint Maarten reportedly wants to sel...
-
Traffic
Road users St. Eustatius face stricter traffic norms
Road users St. Eustatius face stricter traffic nor...
-
Caribbean
Dutch Foreign Affairs calls on Dutch nationals and Dutch Caribbean residents in Haiti to register themselves
Dutch Foreign Affairs calls on Dutch nationals and...
-
Banking and Finance
MCB director Chiu Carpriles to pass the baton to successor
MCB director Chiu Carpriles to pass the baton to s...
-
Bonaire
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation into theft of E-bikes and Scooters
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation i...
Meer Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation into theft of E-bikes and Scooters
Police Bonaire conduct searches in investigation i...
-
Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Operations at the Public Entity of Bonaire
John Soliano appointed as the new Director of Oper...
-
Bonaire
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute in Bon Doet
BHRO teams up with various parties to contribute i...
Meer Events
-
News
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week on Bonaire
Terramar with third edition of Global Money Week o...
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
-
News
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in Bonaire
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in ...