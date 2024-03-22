News

LVV delivers 240 kilograms of vegetables to charities

The handover of the vegetables to ADRA. Photo: LVV

KRALENDIJK- On Thursday, the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries (LVV) once again delivered a substantial amount of vegetables to two charities on the island.

LVV delivered a total of about 140 kilograms to the food bank ADRA Food Pantry and another 100 kilograms to the Krusada Foundation.

Both organizations were very pleased with LVV’s initiative.

