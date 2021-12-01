LVV employees Bonaire start training in goat care

- 55Shares
KRALENDIJK- Five employees of the Agriculture, Husbandry and Fisheries Service (LVV) have started training for the care of goats and sheep.
The participants in the training learn, among others, about breed improvement, healthy nutrition and practical things as part of the care.
The participants also learn how to cut hooves. “It isd like clipping fingernails: it doesn’t hurt, but it has to be done, especially for animals that are kept in stables,” said the LVV.
