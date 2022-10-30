LVV will have another Open Day this Sunday

KRALENDIJK- On Saturday, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Husbandry Department (LVV) was working hard to prepare for the Open Day on Sunday, October 30th.

The Open Days of the LVV have quickly become a popular event under local residents and visitors alike. In addition to purchasing plants and local products, interested parties can visit to enjoy a variety of food and drinks, or to view local horticulture and animal breeding programs.

The open day starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. This time during the open day, the opening of Bonaire Daily Fresh, which also produces local vegetables on the island, can be visited.