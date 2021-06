Kralendijk- The department of Agriculture, Husbandry and Fishery (LVV) on Saturday will organize an information session on professional Goat Farming. The session will be held from 7 to 9 in the evening.

Themes, among others, will be management, breed improvement and cultivation of goat lamb meat. Interested parties can register by calling 7178836 or by registering via a email via gracia.frans@bonairegov.com. There is a maximum of 50 participants which can participate.