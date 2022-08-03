M21 by Daisy Coffie in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community

KRALENDIJK- In honor of the various Pride events worldwide, political movement M21 says it stands in solidarity with the struggle of people belonging to the LFBTQ+ groups on the island.

Amsterdam Pride will be celebrated from 30 July to 7 August. The Pride celebration also makes groups of the LGBTQ+ community more visible and reflects on the equal rights of those with a different sexual preference,” said Coffie.

According to Coffie, M21 stands for equality and inclusion. That also means that the party is against discrimination. “We are for equal rights and equal treatment for everyone,” says Coffie. According to the politician, tolerance and respect are keywords when it comes to this matter.