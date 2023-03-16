M21 leader Coffie in wheelchair to voting booth

KRALENDIJK – The leader of the M21 party, Daisy Coffie, cast her vote at Youth House Jong Bonaire on Wednesday while sitting in a wheelchair.

Coffie has been suffering from a knee injury for some time. This may no longer be taxed at all, so that the leader of the pink party had no choice but to go to the polls in a wheelchair.

Still, that did not spoil the optimism. Coffie said the Party has worked hard. Coffie also said she hoped that her party would be able to win five seats, and thus an absolute majority in the island council. According to Coffie, this is necessary to really change the direction of the island. “But if necessary, we will sit around the table with other parties after the elections to see how we can make agreements together,” says Coffie.

