KRALENDIJK – On Monday, October 30, the Movement 21 (M21) celebrated its second statutory congress.

After addressing the matters according to the statutes, the new president delivered a speech, and was concluded with a toast from our political leader, Daisy Coffie.

The new board of M21 consists of Alberseeto Cecilia as president, Evo Cicilia as treasurer, Anthony Weber as secretary, Angelo Engelhart as second treasurer, and Arnoldine Helmyr, Fitsgerald Martina, and Mayra Frans as board members.