Education M21 wants urgent solution for housing elementary school Het Koraal Redactie 26-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The school so far must make do with provisional classrooms put up in two houses in a residential area. Photo: Het Koraal

KRALENDIJK – The political party M21 is pushing for a swift solution regarding the housing of elementary school Het Koraal.

Although Het Koraal became a funded school in the 2022-2023 school year, there is still no suitable accommodation for the upcoming school year. The school is still housed in two residential buildings, whose spaces have been converted into classrooms. This is obviously not an optimal situation.

According to M21, the multi-year plan for new construction, the scarcity of suitable buildings on Bonaire, and an unadjusted education budget are responsible for the school’s challenges.

No new enrollments

The pink party also warns that if no solution is found, new students will not be able to enroll in the school in the coming school year. This concerns about 40 new students who have registered at Het Koraal.