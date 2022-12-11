11 december 2022 07:38 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Events Latest news

M21 with Santa Fun Walk on Saturday

8

Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The political movement M21 of Island Council lady Daisy Coffie organized a Santa Fun Walk on Saturday.

A total distance of five kilometers was covered. The route started in the Wilhelmina park. At the end of the walk, the participant with the best costume was chosen.

Passers-by who saw the Santa Fun Walk were positive about it. “Beautiful costumes and there were also lights,” said a spectator. The participants in the M21 activity also seemed to be having a lot of fun themselves, despite the often thick clothing as part of their wintery costumes.


Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English