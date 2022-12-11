M21 with Santa Fun Walk on Saturday

KRALENDIJK – The political movement M21 of Island Council lady Daisy Coffie organized a Santa Fun Walk on Saturday.

A total distance of five kilometers was covered. The route started in the Wilhelmina park. At the end of the walk, the participant with the best costume was chosen.

Passers-by who saw the Santa Fun Walk were positive about it. “Beautiful costumes and there were also lights,” said a spectator. The participants in the M21 activity also seemed to be having a lot of fun themselves, despite the often thick clothing as part of their wintery costumes.