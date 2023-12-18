Maideline Hooi-Martijn new director at Fundashon Akseso

KRALENDIJK – Maideline Hooi-Martijn, the new director-executive of Sentro AKSESO, was recently appointed by the organization. Hooi-Martijn (1975) was selected as the most qualified candidate for the vacant position after an extensive recruitment and selection process.

Melvin Statia, speaking on behalf of the Supervisory Board (RvT), expressed satisfaction with Hooi-Martijn’s appointment, stating, “Maideline is the perfect candidate for us. Not only does she have a solid theoretical background and extensive experience, but she also understands our language and culture. Therefore, we expect that she can achieve good results for the center and its stakeholders.”

Hooi-Martijn initially studied general Business Administration at the University of the Dutch Antilles (UNA) before completing her Master’s degree in Business Administration at the University of

Groningen. She gained extensive experience in various organizations, including recent roles at the Public Entity of Bonaire (OLB) and the Caribbean Netherlands National Government. Additionally, Hooi-Martijn served as a lecturer at various educational institutions and was active in various social organizations.

She will commence her new role on January 15, 2024. Although the selection process concluded some time ago, Hooi-Martijn wanted to finalize and transfer matters in her current position before starting her new role.

Transition

The transition will be facilitated by Mr. Marcelino Mauricio, who is currently serving as the interim director, until February 15, ensuring a smooth handover to Hooi-Martijn.

The selection process for the new director was overseen by consulting firm Linkels & Partners.