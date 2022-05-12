12 mei 2022 18:36 pm

Maiden call to Bonaire for Mariner of the Seas 

KRALENDIJK- Cruise ship Mariner of the Seas visited Bonaire for the first time today. The Mariner of the Seas entered the port of Bonaire in the early morning hours with 2,923 passengers on board.

Ruewen Leito of the shipping agent Maduro Shipping has welcomed Captain Tobias Oster and his crew to Bonaire. This took place in the presence of Kia San Silberie representing the harbor master and Cristely Cranston of Tourism Corporation Bonaire – TCB.

In the evenings, the cruise ship set sail for Willemstad, Curacao.

