Maintenance work at Stadium in Playa begins

KRALENDIJK – The stadium located in the center of Kralendijk will undergo extensive maintenance in the coming months.

The goal of the proyect is to make the sports complex enjoyable for use again. As part of safety measures, the stands will be dismantled and the lighting will be replaced.

Due to these works, the stadium will not be accessible to the public from mid-July to the end of September. In the meantime, matches can be organized or attended at the stadium in Rincon.

Safety

Terrence de Jongh, Director at Instituto di Deporte Boneriano (Indebon), understands that the maintenance work may cause inconvenience. “The most important thing for us is that people can safely participate in sports at the stadium. Indebon will work together with the users to explore alternative locations so that the activities can continue as usual.”