Major concerns about stranded oil on the east coast of Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Large quantities of oil were found on Monday afternoon on the east coast of Bonaire. Along the coast, there are pools and tar residues in various places. It is not yet clear where all the oil has ended up.

According to the reporter from Bonaire.nu who has been on site yesterday and today, the first damage is already visible. A triggerfish washed ashore totally black from the oil and a bird covered in oil has been taken to the Bonaire Wild Bird Rehab. The oil originates most likely from a ship that capsized three weeks ago near Trinidad & Tobago. In 2017, Bonaire experienced a similar disaster. Picture of the bird covered in oil – Photo Bonaire Wild Bird Rehab

Oil stains have recently been discovered in the waters of Sorobon, Lac, and Lagun. This pollution poses a serious threat to both humans and nature in Bonaire, including vulnerable ecosystems such as mangroves, fish, and coral.

The Public Entity of Bonaire announces that Kaminda Sorobon will be closed at the Sorobon junction Tuesday 27th of February at 07:00 am.